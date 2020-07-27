August 2020 Primary: Meet the candidates in the 8th Congressional Republican race

Voters in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District will select one Republican from a field of four candidates in August, with the winner moving on to face incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in November.

Slotkin has no Democratic challenger in her bid for a second two-year term. The traditionally Republican-voting 8th Congressional District touches three counties, including Ingham and Livingston counties as well as a portion of Oakland County.

6 News interviewed the four Republicans in the August Primary race and you can watch their individual statements below:

Mike Detmer:

Alan Hoover:

Paul Junge:

Kristina Lyke:

