LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are statistically tied in Michigan in a new Emerson College poll out Friday. Emerson polled more than 1,000 people on August 1-2 2023.

With more than 200 days until the 2024 primary in Michigan, the polling puts the two main candidates for President each at 44% (Margin of error +/- 2.9%).

Looking directly at the Republican primary, former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead over other declared candidates as of the beginning of August 2023.

In Michigan 61% of Republican polled voters said they would be voting for Trump, followed by 13% choosing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 7% selecting former Vice President Mike Pence.

METHODOLOGY

“The Emerson College Polling Michigan survey was conducted August 1-2, 2023. The sample of registered voters, n=1,121, has a credibility interval, similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE), of +/- 2.9 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, education, race, age, party affiliation, and region based on 2024 registration modeling. Modeling is based on US Census parameters and Michigan voter registration and election data.

“It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics, such as gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity, carry with them higher credibility intervals, as the sample size is reduced. Survey results should be understood within the poll’s range of scores, and understand with a confidence interval of 95% a poll will fall outside the range of scores 1 in 20 times.

“Data was collected by contacting an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, an online panel of voters, and cellphones via SMS-to-web, and a consumer list of emails.”