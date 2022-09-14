LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The reason both sides of the abortion debate will spend more than $20 million is that they are fighting for your vote and TV ads are the most efficient method to do that, so you can get used to seeing a ton of commercials on Proposal Three.

While the opponents describe the ballot question as extreme, the proponents see it in the opposite light.

“It is a common sense, middle-of-the-road proposal,” said Nicole Well Stallsworth with Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Planned Parenthood argues that the other side will try to insight fear when it comes to Michigan’s law, requiring a minor to get parental consent before having an abortion.

“There is nothing in our proposal that prevents parental consent,” continued Stallsworth.”This is a talking point that the opposition has used to incite fear in people and it’s a distraction from the issue.”

But the other side argues the issue is not whether this prevents parental consent because parents always have a right to consent or not, the question is does prop three give the minor the right to have an abortion without getting that consent?

“There are laws that govern consent and those laws are not directly impacted by our proposal,” said Stallsworth.

The other side disagrees, in an ad saying that Proposal Three is “too confusing” and “too extreme.”