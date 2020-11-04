BREAKING: Moolenaar wins reelection in Michigan District 4

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Representative John Moolenar has won re-election, defeating Democrat Jerry Hilliard in Michigan’s fourth district, keeping the 80-plus year Republican stronghold red in 2020.

The Midland-born representative ran on a platform of a right to life, STEM education, reducing energy prices, Second Amendment rights, funding of the military, free-market economy, restoration of the Great Lakes, repealing the Medical Device Tax, stopping illegal drugs from entering the country, increasing access to broadband and fighting for veterans’ rights.

Congressman Moolenar said if elected to another term his number one priority is to rebuild.

“It was going so well before the virus. We can continue to grow as a state so that families can stay together and the next generation can be here, and make their future her in Michigan,” said Moolenar.

He’s currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee— that is in charge of overseeing how the government spends money

Moolernar says he brings experience in the private and public sectors to the job.

“I think the policies for economic growth i’ve supported whether it’s the new trade deal that opens up new markets for farmers and encourages more to be manufactured here in the united states,” he said.

Moolenar has served at the local– state– and national level– for more than 15 years.

“The work we did at the local level we helped with the sewer system that was backing up in people’s basement- that was one thing, at the state level I worked on groundwater issues and helping resolve conflicts between neighbors, now we’re working on things like the great lakes, and a new lock at the Sue Locks, and helping defeat the coronavirus,” Moolenar said.

The district covers portions of Northern and Central Michigan, Including Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscomon, and Wexford counties, as well as the northern portion of Shiawassee county, most of the western portion of Saginaw county, and most of Montcalm county.