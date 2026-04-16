LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Abdul El-Sayed and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak are locked in a dead heat in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, while the Republican primary is wide open in the race to succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a new Emerson College/Nexstar survey released Thursday.

The poll of likely primary voters finds 24% backing El-Sayed and 24% backing McMorrow in the August primary. U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Birmingham trails behind at 13%, with 36% of voters undecided.

El-Sayed, a former Wayne County health official and 2018 Democratic candidate for governor, gained eight points since the Emerson/Nexstar survey released in January. McMorrow has gained two points, and Stevens has slipped by four points.

“There are clear generational differences in the Michigan Democratic Senate Primary: voters under 40 support El-Sayed over McMorrow by a 17-point margin, 35% to 18%, while voters over 50 support McMorrow over El-Sayed by a 12-point margin, 29% to 17%,” said Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball.

In the governor’s race, more than half of likely voters — 52% — say they would support Benson in the Democratic primary. Chris Swanson had 5% support in the poll, while 36% remain undecided.

On the Republican side, the nomination to replace Whitmer remains wide open. Among likely GOP primary voters, 21% support Oakland County billionaire Perry Johnson, 20% back U.S. Rep. John James of Shelby Township and 10% support former Attorney General Mike Cox. Thirty-nine percent are undecided.

Regarding the war in Iran, voters oppose U.S. military action by a 53% to 39% margin. The poll also found a sharp partisan divide, where 85% of Democrats and 10% of Republicans oppose strikes in Iran.

The poll was conducted April 11 to 13 among 971 Michigan likely primary voters, with an overall margin of error of 3.1 points. The Democratic sample of 519 voters had a margin of error of 4.3 points, and the Republican sample of 452 voters had a margin of error of 4.6 points.