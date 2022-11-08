LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The highly anticipated midterm elections are here and the stakes are higher than ever.

Not only are there massive races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and more, but the future of abortion access in Michigan will be settled through Proposal 3.

The much-discussed ballot initiative would enshrine abortion rights into Michigan’s Constitution.

With election day finally here, over a million Michiganders have already cast their ballot. On Nov. 1, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office said its already had 1.1 million absentee ballots returned.

In-person polls opened up Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m., at which time we will start to see some election results trickle in.

If you have an absentee ballot and still have to return it, experts say you should drop it off at your clerk’s office or a drop box and should not mail it in.

Below is a look at all the local and state-wide elections we will be following on Nov. 8.

As we mentioned above, polls close at 8 p.m. and as soon as we start getting results we will post them on this page.