ELECTION: Biden wins in Michigan, CBS News projects

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up his daily schedule which has a daily update on US Troop deaths and wounded numbers as he speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Joe Biden has won Michigan in the 2020 Presidential Election, claiming the 16 electoral votes up for grabs, according to CBS News’ projections.

Results show that Biden has 49.9% of the vote and Donald Trump has 48.6% of the vote with 99% of precincts reporting.

With Biden's projected win in Michigan, the current CBS News electoral vote estimate is Biden 253 and Trump 213. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/IwkO7fjUYD — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

On Twitter, Biden said he would not declare a victory until every vote has been counted.

Democrat Joe Biden says he’s not ready to declare victory as vote counting continues in the presidential election, but “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.” @AP hasn't yet called the race. https://t.co/KON0b2wMqn — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

The battleground state was highly sought after by both candidates, with President Trump making four trips to Michigan in just last seven days leading up to the election.

President Trump became the first Republican to win Michigan since 1988 in the 2016 election with a narrow margin of 10,700 votes.

Biden’s victory turns Michigan back to blue, after president trump turned the usual Democratic stronghold red in 2016, on his road to defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.