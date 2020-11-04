ELECTION: Democrat Julie Brixie wins 69th District

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Democratic Incumbent Julie Brixie returns for another term in Michigan’s 69th District, defeating Republican Grace Norris, and Green Party Representative Gene Gutierrez.

Rep. Brixie continues the 28-year Democratic stronghold in the district.

Michigan’s 69th House district is a legislative district within the Michigan House of Representatives located in Locke Township, Meridian Township, Williamstown Township, and part of both East Lansing and Lansing in Ingham County.

Representative Brixie ran on a platform of making college affordable, protecting the Great Lakes, investing in children’s future, LGBTQ+ equality, roads and infrastructure, healthcare, gun safety, energy, the environment, and women’s rights.

Brixie has a 20-plus-year career in public service, beginning in Meridian Township, where she served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission and then two terms as a trustee and three terms as a treasurer for the Meridian Township Board.