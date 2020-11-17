Election fraud emergency appeal filed in Michigan Supreme Court

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election bureau staff Christine Marmas, right, while poll watchers observe from behind at the Schuylkill County Election Bureau in Pottsville, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Great Lakes Justice Center filed another appeal today, this time with the Michigan Supreme Court, requesting to stop the election certification in Wayne County.

The GLJC alleges that Wayne County election officials allowed illegal, unlawful, and fraudulent processing of votes cast in last Tuesday’s election. They also made a number of complaints against Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Kenny.

Today at 3:00 p.m. Wayne County is expected to certify their election results.