ELECTION: Michigan District 3 red again with Meijer victory

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan District 3 has elected Peter Meijer to congress, returning the seatback to its republican roots.

Meijer defeats Democrat Hillary Scholten, a 38-year old attorney, to replace U.S. Rep. Justin Amash L-Cascade Township, who held the position since 2011.

Meijer, a US Army Veteran, ran on a platform of religious freedom, Second Amendment rights, federalism, the economy’s debt, deficit, regulation and taxes, merit-based immigration, infrastructure maintenance, free-market trading, and tariffs for the short-term, and expanding health savings accounts, ending the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, securing the borders, environmental conservation and private sector innovation in energy sources.

His opponent Scholten ran on a platform of upholding the Affordable Care Act, increasing the minimum wage to $15, access to education, fighting against the privatization of social security and medicare, investing new energy with tax credits, getting the roads fixed, LGBTQ rights, ending incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders, ending the school to prison pipeline and investing in PFAS testing.

Michigan’s 3rd congressional district was a long time Republican Stronghold. From 2003 to 2013 it consisted of the counties of Barry, Ionia, and all except the northwest portion of Kent, including the city of Grand Rapids. The district was extended to Battle Creek after redistricting in 2012.

The district was represented by Justin Amash, a Republican-turned Libertarian. He was first elected in the 2010 general election, and until July 2019, was a member of the Republican Party. From July 2019 to April 2020, Amash served as an Independent. Since April 2020, Amash has been the only Libertarian member of the House.