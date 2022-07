LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We will soon know which Republican candidate will face-off against current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer this fall.

After months of talk about signatures, policy, and much more, it will all come down to who draws the most votes on Aug. 2.

We’ll be posting the results as they come in on this page for not only the race to be Michigan’s next governor, but also for important races across the state.

As we wait for the big results, check out a preview of the races below.