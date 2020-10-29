EXCLUSIVE: 6 News has 1-on-1 with republican senate candidate John James

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) John James is running to become the next senator of Michigan, but he prides himself on not being a career politician. James is an Iraq veteran having served eight years in the Army. He now works at his families business in Detroit employing hundreds of people.

“As a military man we didn’t care about democrat or republican we cared about American, and as a businessman we don’t have a red plan or a blue plan, we just want to take care of our employees and our customers,” says James.

James said he decided to go into politics after realizing his hometown of Detroit wasn’t progressing.

“There are too many buildings that look exactly the same 30 years later that haven’t changed, haven’t changed for Black people, haven’t changed for seniors, and haven’t changed for people who are running businesses.”

This is James’s second run at a senate seat. He lost to Senator Debbie Stabenow is 2018. Back then, he was quoted say he backs President Trump 2,000%. James insist the 2017 statement is being taken out of context. So 6 News asked on a scale from 1-2000 where James stands right now with the President, “Well, it depends where Michigan is…if the President is doing something good for Michigan I’ll support him, if he is doing something bad for Michigan I’ll fight it.”

Healthcare seems to be a contentious issue between the two candidates. His opponent, Senator Gary Peters, supports the Affordable Care Act and claims James wants to repeal it, which could cause thousands of Michiganders their health insurance, and protections for people with pre-existing conditions. James denies it.

“The James plan on healthcare, to keep the parts of Obamacare that work and fix the parts that don’t. It’s always to protect people with pre-existing conditions and our seniors.”

James, as well as the Republican party have been widely criticized for not breaking down how they will execute their healthcare plans.

6 News asked James what his number one priority would be if elected, and his answer may surprise you.

“The biggest issue our entire Country is facing right now is education…right now around the state of Michigan if you live in a rural area you don’t have broadband. If you live in an urban area you don’t have a hotspot or a computer, why aren’t we fixing this?”

James says, a quality education will ensure the Country has a sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and can help the U.S. recover from the COVID-19 crisis.