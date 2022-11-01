FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s just one week left before the midterm elections and Google has launched a new tool to help people vote.

All you have to do is visit Google and search for how to vote. The details that pop up are from your state. You’ll find information about ID requirements, voting deadlines, and how to register.

There’s also a way to find out where your voting location is.

Google works with nonpartisan, third-party data partners, such as Democracy Works. This official data comes directly from state and county election administrators and links to Michigan’s official government websites for more information.

For example, the Michigan voter information center is a site from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.

If you are curious about what is on the ballot, click on the link, and under your voter information select what’s on the ballot.

All you’ll have to do from there is fill out your information to get a look at your ballot.

Of course, you can also visit our website for more information. 6 News is Your Local Election Headquarters!