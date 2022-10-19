LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking another term in office after four years that included the COVID-19 pandemic, kidnapping threats, and so much more.

Whitmer was first elected in 2018 as Michigan’s 49th governor. Her main campaign promise? To fix the damn roads. While that’s a work in progress, Whitmer says it’s not something that can be fixed overnight.

Whitmer has also governed through a deadly school shooting, major manufacturing shutdowns, high gas prices and more. Despite that, she has maintained solid approval ratings and has polled well over gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

In her candidate profile with 6 News, Whitmer explains why she thinks she deserves another four years. Plus, she discusses her opinion on abortion rights, inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

You can see her full candidate profile in the video player above.

Whitmer’s main rival, Republican Tudor Dixon, had her own candidate profile here on WLNS. You can view it here.