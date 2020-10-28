Gov. Whitmer to join state leaders in Voting press conference today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a press conference, on how they’re working together, to help ensure a flexible election.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at 1PM.
Today’s event comes less than a week before the Novemeber election.
Tonight Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a voter informational town hall hosted by 6 news, to answer you questions before you vote.
You can watch today’s press conference live, right here on wlns.com