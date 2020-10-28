Gov. Whitmer to join state leaders in Voting press conference today

countdown
FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a press conference, on how they’re working together, to help ensure a flexible election.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 1PM.

Today’s event comes less than a week before the Novemeber election.

Tonight Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a voter informational town hall hosted by 6 news, to answer you questions before you vote.

You can watch today’s press conference live, right here on wlns.com

