Ionia County voters favoring Sheriff Charlie Noll to run unopposed in November

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – In the past few months, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding law enforcement. Some movements push to de-fund police, others demand law and order.
Being the top cop in the current political climate could be a challenge, but voters in Ionia County are favoring Charlie Noll for the job. Noll has 77.1% of the votes with 84% of precincts reporting.
Charlie Noll is the current Ionia County sheriff after being promoted in 2018 following Dale Miller’s retirement. Noll says his climb to the top is proof of his dedication and leadership.
Noll says if he stays there will not be any sweeping changes within the department because he has reviewed and is comfortable with their policies.
