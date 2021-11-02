OFFICIAL: Daniel Mahoney will be the next mayor of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s official, Daniel Mahoney will be the next mayor of the City of Jackson.

Mahoney leads John Wilson 2,077 votes to 1,745 with 100 percent of the 16 precincts reporting.

Earlier in the evening, Mahoney declared victory in his race with just 25 percent of the votes in.

The numbers were slowly trickling in, but Mahoney said he had seen enough to be confident.

Watch 6 News at 11:00 p.m. for a live report of Mahoney’s victory.

Mahoney was born in the city, has represented District 7 in Jackson and was a county commissioner.

On the other side is Wilson, a retired corrections officer of 28-years who was born and raised inThe City of Jackson.

Wilson’s campaign focused around addressing crime, water rates and improving roads.

Mahoney says part of the reason why he ran for the position is to make the community a better place for his family.

Mahoney’s top priorities in his campaign were public safety, neighborhood revitalization, extending economic development work in The City of Jackson’s downtown, and fixing the roads.

Mahoney has become a prominent figure in Jackson with his numerous roles in the community.

“There are 20 boards that I could list that I’ve been involved in,” Mahoney previously told 6 News.

Mahoney says when he served as county commissioner it taught him how public policy is impacted by listening to conversations, and what exactly the community needs.

“There’s a very high rate of violent crimes in the City of Jackson, a lot of gun violence, a lot of shootings and I think the most traditional and immediate answer a lot of people would look to is say ‘well we need more police,” Mahoney previously told 6 News. “We need more boots on the ground; we need more police presents, we need more people arrested, we need harsher punishment for those individuals creating the crimes and committing the crimes, and that’s the solution to this problem. It is my belief that is not the solution to the problem.”

Mahoney told 6 News in his profile his passion for policy, history, and justice makes him the right candidate to serve as the Mayor of the City of Jackson.

Mahoney and Wilson had a debate on WLNS in October. You can view that in the video below: