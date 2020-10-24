Kamala Harris’ husband stumps in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The seemingly endless stream of candidates and surrogates continued Friday with Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

He was in Muskegon talking to supporters there about the importance of turning out to vote.

A cool rain in the parking lot of a downtown church did not deter the small invited crowd from listening to speeches designed to get people out to vote.

After he spoke, Emhoff told News 8 how important the voter turnout effort is this year.

“It’s critical,” he said. “We are pushing people to vote early, and it seems to be working. You see those lines — you see the activity. We’re going to these events, and people are out there. The early voting locations and people don’t want their mail messed with, they don’t want their vote messed with, and they know if they vote, things will change. People are really sick and tired of what’s going on and they now know they need to vote to make a change.”

This is the latest stop for someone representing one of the campaigns over the last two weeks.

The visits from the campaigns seem likely to continue right through Nov. 3.

Harris will be coming to Detroit on Sunday. President Donald Trump will be hosting a rally in Lansing on Tuesday.