LANSING MAYOR CANDIDATE: Meet Melissa Huber

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– 6 News is your local election headquarters, and in just two weeks Lansing and Jackson residents will be voting for who they want as mayor

In order to get you more familiar with each candidate, 6 News will be running a feature on each candidate leading up to the election.

Today, we begin with Lansing candidate Melissa Huber.

Melissa Huber says she’s been living in Lansing since the early ’90s, and running for mayor is not something she was planning on doing until this year.

“Over the last 15 years I feel like we haven’t had a lot of voice in city hall then I was also this time around because of all the things I have worked on been involved with I started to feel very worried about our city basically falling into the wrong hands,” she said.

Huber went to graduate school at MSU and became a community psychologist.

She says she’s been involved in activities around the city for nearly two decades.

“All aimed for making conditions better for people to live and for kids to grow up, businesses to thrive, people to age in place so it’s the lifespan development to make the community a better place for everyone,” said Huber.



Huber’s top priorities are changing how things are handled at city hall, monitoring how our federal dollars are used, and making sure everyone is getting the services they need such as public safety, housing, and food assistance

“We can’t just sit back and be isolated as a city we’re gonna have to solve these problems we gotta bring in lots of community partners.”

Huber says she believes she is a good candidate for mayor because of the skill sets and experience she has under her belt.

“I have professional training as a community psychologist which means I am basically professionally my training relates to fixing big community problems. That’s what we do there’s a full team that’s behind me that will bring the best way to help people solving problems, and it’s never about coming in and saying this is the solution. It’s about bringing solution set to the table where we have people together talking about what we need to do so we can come together and achieve the goals they have.”