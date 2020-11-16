Lawyers appeal judge’s decision regarding election results

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Lawyers have officially appealed the decision from Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Kenny on Friday that denied a request for an independent audit of the votes cast by Wayne County voters.
The appeal comes one day before the election-certification deadline.
The lawyers are making the same arguments as they did to Judge Kenny that election officials oversaw a fraudulent election.
In his opinion, Kenny wrote: “It would be an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism for this Court to stop the certification process of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.”