Lawyers appeal judge’s decision regarding election results

Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States — and the American people waiting for results in key battlegrounds still up for grabs. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Lawyers have officially appealed the decision from Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Kenny on Friday that denied a request for an independent audit of the votes cast by Wayne County voters.

The appeal comes one day before the election-certification deadline.

The lawyers are making the same arguments as they did to Judge Kenny that election officials oversaw a fraudulent election.

In his opinion, Kenny wrote: “It would be an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism for this Court to stop the certification process of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.”