Meet the candidates for Eaton County Sheriff

This November 3rd, voters in Eaton County will decide who will become the next Sheriff of the county. The race is between incumbent Democrat Sheriff Tom Reich and his Republican challenger Rick Jones.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with both candidates ahead of the election to learn more about where they stand on different issues. She asked about their priorities are moving forward, what changes they would like to see at the Sheriff’s Office, where they stand on transparency and racism, and much more.

For more information on Sheriff Tom Reich, click here.

For more information on Rick Jones, click here.