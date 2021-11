LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially election day!

6 News will be closely following and updating the local elections when the polls close and results start to come in.

Michigan polls opened this morning at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m.

Across mid-Michigan, there is a lot to be voted on from mayoral races, to races for council members, alongside school millages and parks.

Here is an overview of some of what will be listed on today’s ballots across the greater Lansing area:

You can view all the races, millages and proposals in the list below. The results you see will be updates as new information comes in from the townships and counties.