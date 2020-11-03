AG Nessel: Vote today, ignore anyone telling you differently

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Vote today, don’t believe the lies. That’s the latest tweet from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

Nessel says she’s getting multiple reports of robocalls, telling flint resident to vote tomorrow, to avoid long lines.

The attorney general says this is obviously false, and an effort to suppress the vote.

Today is in fact the last day you can cast your ballot, Michigan polls close at 8 PM.

If you arrive before the polls close but remain in line, you will still get to fill out a ballot.

