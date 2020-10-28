New poll finds most voters concerned about accuracy than speed during vote counting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new poll finds that most voters are more concerned about accuracy than speed when it comes to counting votes this year.

The poll conducted by the Tyson Group, surveyed both Democrats and Republicans across several battleground states, including Michigan.

It found the majority of voters agreed with the statement, “it’s important to make sure very vote is accurately counted, even if it means it takes a few days to announce the winner.”

The surveys were conducted between October 1 and 16.