countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

New poll finds most voters concerned about accuracy than speed during vote counting

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new poll finds that most voters are more concerned about accuracy than speed when it comes to counting votes this year.

The poll conducted by the Tyson Group, surveyed both Democrats and Republicans across several battleground states, including Michigan.

It found the majority of voters agreed with the statement, “it’s important to make sure very vote is accurately counted, even if it means it takes a few days to announce the winner.”

The surveys were conducted between October 1 and 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar