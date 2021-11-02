Polls are open! Here’s everything you need to know before voting in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The November 2021 election polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning on November 2. and will close at 8 p.m. tonight across the state of Michigan.
Those who are in line before 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote after the designated closing time, and those in the Lansing area with an absentee ballot will have until that time to drop it off in a secure drop-box.
Officials are asking that when voters cast their ballot, they follow each polling location’s guidelines for mask mandates and social distancing rules, as they differ based on each facility.
Across Mid-Michigan, there is a lot to be voted on from Mayoral races to races for council members, alongside school millages and parks.
Here is an overview of some of what will be listed on today’s ballots across the greater Lansing area:
Mayor’s races
- Lansing Mayor
- Jackson Mayor
- Charlotte Mayor
- Olivet Mayor
- Howell Mayor
City Council races
- Lansing City Council
- East Lansing City Council
- Jackson City Council
- Charlotte City Council
- Leslie City Council
- Potterville City Council
- Howell City Council
- Brighton City Council
Ballot questions and Non-school millages
- Mason Parks and Trails
- Waterloo Police
- Potterville Marijuana Ban Repeal
- Bath Township Library
- Ionia Library
- Sebewa Township Roads
- Perry Medical Marijuana
School millages
- Leslie Schools
- DeWitt Schools
- Fowlerville Schools
- North Adams-Jerome Schools
- Perry Schools
- Columbia Schools (sinking fund)
- Grand Ledge Schools (sinking fund)
If you’re not registered to vote you can still do so by registering in person at your local township or city clerk’s office with proof of residency, before tonight at 8 p.m.
Capitol Area Transportation Agency will provide free system-wide rides, those looking to receive a ride, need to inform the driver when getting on.
