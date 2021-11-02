Polls are open! Here’s everything you need to know before voting in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The November 2021 election polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning on November 2. and will close at 8 p.m. tonight across the state of Michigan.

Those who are in line before 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote after the designated closing time, and those in the Lansing area with an absentee ballot will have until that time to drop it off in a secure drop-box.

Officials are asking that when voters cast their ballot, they follow each polling location’s guidelines for mask mandates and social distancing rules, as they differ based on each facility.

Across Mid-Michigan, there is a lot to be voted on from Mayoral races to races for council members, alongside school millages and parks.

Here is an overview of some of what will be listed on today’s ballots across the greater Lansing area:

Mayor’s races

Lansing Mayor

Jackson Mayor

Charlotte Mayor

Olivet Mayor

Howell Mayor

City Council races

Lansing City Council

East Lansing City Council

Jackson City Council

Charlotte City Council

Leslie City Council

Potterville City Council

Howell City Council

Brighton City Council

Ballot questions and Non-school millages

Mason Parks and Trails

Waterloo Police

Potterville Marijuana Ban Repeal

Bath Township Library

Ionia Library

Sebewa Township Roads

Perry Medical Marijuana

School millages

Leslie Schools

DeWitt Schools

Fowlerville Schools

North Adams-Jerome Schools

Perry Schools

Columbia Schools (sinking fund)

Grand Ledge Schools (sinking fund)

If you’re not registered to vote you can still do so by registering in person at your local township or city clerk’s office with proof of residency, before tonight at 8 p.m.



Capitol Area Transportation Agency will provide free system-wide rides, those looking to receive a ride, need to inform the driver when getting on.

