Peter Meijer leading as the Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District

Five Republican candidates were fighting to move forward in the 3rd Congressional District tonight.

With 67% of precincts reporting, Peter Meijer currently has 49.7% of the votes. The 33,735 votes for Meijer is more than 16,500 votes from the next candidate.

If Meijer clinches the win, he will go up against Attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids as the Democratic nominee in the general election.

The winner of that election will replace U.S. Rep. Justin Amash.

