Plaintiffs in Bally, et al v Whitmer, et al election fraud lawsuit voluntarily drop their lawsuit

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The plaintiffs in the Bally, et al v Whitmer, et al election fraud lawsuit have voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said today.

The plaintiffs disputed election results in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw counties based on allegations of voting irregularities and fraud.

“This case was clearly designed to spread misinformation about the security and integrity of Michigan elections,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Our elections have been conducted fairly and transparently and the results reflect the will of Michigan’s voters. Any claims to the contrary are wholly without merit.”