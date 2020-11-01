POLL: Biden leads Trump in Michigan just hours from Election Day

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new poll out today says former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan with Election Day just two days away.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

According to the numbers, 48% of those polled say they would, or have already voted for Joe Biden, compared to the 41% who say they will or already have voted for President Trump. 5% of Michigan voters say they will or have voted for a third-party candidate, and 6% either refused to answer or say they’re undecided.

In comparison to a similar poll released last week, the support for Biden has remained the same, while President Trump has picked up a couple of percentage points.

That same poll also asked voters to evaluate how they think President Trump has done while in office.

43% of voters would give the president a positive rating, while 56% disagree and would give the president’s tenure in office a negative rating. Just 1% either decided not to respond or say they’re undecided on President Trump’s performance.

When conducting this poll EPIC MRA also polled what those answering considered themselves on the political spectrum. 44% answered they considered themselves a republican, while 39% considered themselves republicans.

You can all of the poll results here.

Stay with 6 News on-air and online, we’ll be here for you before, during, and until the last vote is counted on Election Day.