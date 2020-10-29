countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

President Trump to make three visits to Michigan in the next four days

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Mich. (WLNS)– If it wasn’t clear the road to the White House runs through Michigan, take a look at the president’s schedule over the next couple of days.

Today it was reported the president plans hold campaign rallies three times in the Mitten, over the next four days.

It was previously announced President Trump would make a campaign stop in Waterford Township, and today his schedule now includes a Sunday stop in  Sterling Heights and a Monday rally in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids was the president’s final campaign stop in the early hours of election day in 2016. Later that day he went on to defeat former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

On the opposing side, former Vice President Joe Biden will join President Barrack Obama in a campaign stop on Saturday in the Detroit Area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar