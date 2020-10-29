President Trump to make three visits to Michigan in the next four days

Mich. (WLNS)– If it wasn’t clear the road to the White House runs through Michigan, take a look at the president’s schedule over the next couple of days.

Today it was reported the president plans hold campaign rallies three times in the Mitten, over the next four days.

It was previously announced President Trump would make a campaign stop in Waterford Township, and today his schedule now includes a Sunday stop in Sterling Heights and a Monday rally in Grand Rapids.

Per FAA, Trump will be in Sterling Heights, MI and Rome, GA on Sunday and Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA and Grand Rapids, MI on Monday (Just the initial advisories for what is expected to be a breakneck 48 hours of travel for the president) — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 29, 2020

Grand Rapids was the president’s final campaign stop in the early hours of election day in 2016. Later that day he went on to defeat former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

On the opposing side, former Vice President Joe Biden will join President Barrack Obama in a campaign stop on Saturday in the Detroit Area.