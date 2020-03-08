Primary 2020 – Clinton Co. Ballot

In Clinton County voters will be asked to decide four millage issues. All are yes or no questions.
There is a county-side E-911 Emergency Dispatch millage request for an increase of .85 mill (85 cents per each $1,000 of taxable valuation) in order to fund the capital, equipment and operational needs for a Clinton County Central Dispatch Center. The new millage, if approved, would raise an estimated $2.5 million.
Voters in the Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools district are being asked to renew 18 mills for operating purposes.
Voters in the Portland Public Schools district are deciding if a 18 mill levy will be renewed for 4 years. That funding will be used for operating purposes and is expected to raise $1,418,098.
Voters will also decide on a millage increase request by the Ingham Intermediate School District. The request is for an increase of 0.2438 mill ($0.2438 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years.