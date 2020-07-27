Primary 2020 – Congress and State House Ballot Results

Voters in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District will select one Republican from a field of four candidates in August, with the winner moving on to face incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in November.

Slotkin has no Democratic challenger in her bid for a second two-year term. The traditionally Republican-voting 8th Congressional District touches three counties, including Ingham and Livingston counties as well as a portion of Oakland County.