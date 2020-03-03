Primary 2020 – Eaton Co. Ballot Results

Voters in Eaton County will have four questions to decide on Tuesday, March 10.

In Benton Township voters there will decide if the township will incorporate as a Charter Township.

In Hamlin Township there is a renewal question on the ballot. Voters there will decide if they want to renew an existing .9688 mills through 2025. The funds are earmarked for Emergency Medical and Fire Protection Services.

A millage renewal is also on the ballot in Portland. There a 18 mills renewal levy for the Portland Public Schools Operating Funds will be decided. The renewal would be for four years.

The Ingham Intermediate School District is seeking a millage increase of .2438 mills for a period of 20 years. This money is to fund special education previously approved by voters.