Primary 2020 – Hillsdale Co. Ballot

In Hillsdale County voters will decide three ballot issues. All are millage questions and are yes – no votes.
The Hillsdale County Intermediate School District is seeking a .6082 mill ($.6082 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) levy for 20 years. The money would be used to expand an area career and technical education program.
Voters in the Litchefield Community Schools are being asked to decide to decide a millage increase of .5 Mill ($.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years. The money will be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and other purposes.
In the Pittford Area School District voters will decide on a 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for 5 years. The money will be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and other purposes.