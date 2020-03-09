Primary 2020 – Hillsdale Co. Ballot

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Ingham County will feature seven ballot proposals as the community gets ready to vote on Tuesday, March 10th.

All seven proposals are simply yes or no choices.

Potter Park Zoo and Potter Park Operational Millage Question:Raise $3,841,444 in the first calendar year for Potter Park Zoo operations, maintenance, and improvements by taxing all property within Ingham County by up to 50/100 of one mill or $0.50 per thousand dollars of state taxable valuation, for a period of six years from 2021 to 2026.

Countywide System of Trails and Parks Millage Renewal Question:Renew funding that was approved in 2014 to create and maintain trails and parks across the county. The proposal will raise $3,841,444 in the first calendar year by taxing all property within Ingham County by up to 50/100 of one mill or $0.50 per thousand dollars of state taxable valuation, for a period of six years from 2020 to 2025.

Health Services Millage:Reauthorizes funding to provide basic health care and mental health services to low-income residents. The proposal will raise $4,840,219 in the first calendar year by taxing all property within Ingham County by up to 63/100 of one mill or $0.63 per thousand dollars of state taxable valuation, for a period of fours years from 2020 to 2023.

City of East Lansing Proposal:Allows Michigan State University Federal Credit Union to construct a commercial office building after purchasing 13,250 square feet of land from the East Lansing City Council for $810,000.00.

Township of Williamston - Road Improvements Bond:Township of Williamston borrowing $7,500,000 to improve, replace and reconstruct roads. If approved a millage of 2.97 mills, $2.97 per $1,000 of taxable value, would be levied in 2020.

Ingham Intermediate School District Special Education Millage:Requesting an additional millage for special education which was previously approved. Raising $2,300,000 in 2020 for students with a disability by increasing .2438 mill for a period of 20 years.

CATA Millage Renewal for cities of Lansing and East Lansing as well as townships of Meridian, Lansing and Delhi:Renewing a previously approved millage of 3.007 mills for Capital Area Transportation Authority to continue service from 2021 to 2025. The millage would generate around $18,986,240 in 2021.