Primary 2020 – Jackson Co. Ballot

In Jackson County voters will decide on three ballot questions when they go to the polls March 10.

In Springport Township voters will decide a request to renew 2.5 mills for five years to fund Police Protection.

The Hillsdale County Intermediate School District is requesting .6082 mills for a period of 20 years to pay for expansion of the area career and technical education program.

The Ingham Intermediate School District is seeking a millage increase of .2438 mills for a period of 20 years. This money is to fund special education previously approved by voters.

