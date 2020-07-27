Primary 2020 – Livingston Co. Ballot Results

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Secretary of State's Office says the number of absentee ballots returned for the Aug. 4 presidential primary has already surpassed the total number for the 2016 primary.

In a Wednesday release, the SoS said that with 14 days left to the election, 607,079 ballots had already been returned. Some 1,842,866 ballots were sent to voters.