Primary 2020 – Shiawassee Co. Ballot

In Shiawassee County voters will decide on a number of funding questions.

In the City of Durand voters will decide on funding for Fire and Ambulance Services. A request for 1.65 mill ($1.65 per $1,000 taxable valuation) is on the ballot that would be levied for 10 years.

The City of Owosso is asking voters to decide a $10 million bond sale that would pay for street improvements.

Voters in one precinct in Shiawassee County are being asked to decide on a millage increase of 0.2438 mill to pay for special education programs in the Ingham Intermediate School District.

