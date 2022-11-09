LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The ‘Yes on Prop 1’ campaign has declared victory with around 61% of votes counted.

Prop 1 currently leads with 65% voting yes and 35% voting against.

Prop 1 affects how long lawmakers can serve and in what chambers. The proposal’s success means that lawmakers are now limited to 12 years maximum.

That means total term limits are now shortened by two years, but state officials are allowed to serve 12 consecutive years in the Michigan House or Senate.

Previously, lawmakers had to split that time between the House and Senate.

Additionally, state executive leaders will be required to disclose a variety of financial information, including income, assets, liabilities, future employment agreements and gifts from lobbyists, among other records.

The transparency requirements apply to the governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Prior to the election, Rich Studley, a Volunteer Chair for Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, said Proposal 1 would provide more clarity when it comes to financial disclosure.

“Michigan is one of only two states in the country that do not require lawmakers and state officers to file annual detailed financial disclosure reports,” said Studley. “We think that’s unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, opponents of Proposal 1 believe it to be deceptive.

“They just say what flavor can we wrap around doubling term limits in the house and upping them by 50% in the Senate. The people don’t want that,” said Kurt O’Keefe, Executive Director of the No More Time for Career Politicians Ballot Committee. “That’s why it’s all wrapped up with these other things. What it does is it doubles the amount of time most politicians can stay in office in Michigan.”