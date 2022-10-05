LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and ahead of the 7th Congressional District debate between incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican challenger Tom Barrett, 6 News asked each candidate why they’re the best choice for your vote.

While technically Slotkin is the incumbent, this is the first go-around with the newly drawn district lines, leaving a lot of uncertainty.

In her profile piece, Slotkin discusses recent inflation, drug prices, the CHIPS act, Super PACs and much more.

