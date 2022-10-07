LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and in preparation for the midterm elections next month, we’ve asked the candidates from the 5th Congressional District why they’re the best choice for your vote.

In this segment, we hear from Republican Tim Walberg, who is in his seventh term in Congress and is currently serving Michigan’s 7th District. Due to redistricting, he is moving to the 5th Congressional District.

In his candidate profile, Walberg breaks down his stance on the COVID shutdowns, crime, immigration, the economy, and more.

“We’ve gone from crisis to crisis with no end in sight. Now more than ever, we need to get our country back on track,” Walberg said.

