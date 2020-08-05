Rick Jones leads as the Republican candidate for Eaton County Sheriff

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – With 96% of precincts reporting Rick Jones has 78.1% of the votes as the Republican candidate for Eaton County Sheriff.

Rick Jones is a familiar face around the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office where he worked for more than 30 years.

Rick Jones now goes up against Democrat incumbent Tom Reich in November. For 25 years Reich worked at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

