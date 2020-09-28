Second Lady Karen Pence On Teaching During Covid-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Second Lady Karen Pence shared a message to her fellow teachers as she toured the “Hive’s to Hero’s” program at Michigan State University.

The Second Lady is a teacher herself and says she thinks all kids should be back in school.

She says teachers have an important role leading our children through this pandemic and is proud of what she has seen across the country as teachers work to reach students either through a screen or through a mask.

