EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Second Lady Karen Pence took a break from campaigning to stop here in Mid-Michigan to learn about how Michigan State University is using bees to help America’s veterans become bee farmers.

She heard stories from two local vets as they shared their journey through the program to becoming successful honey-based business owners.

Mrs. Pence is a bee lover herself and has hives in the gardens at the vice presidential residence.

