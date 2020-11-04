Senator Debbie Stabenow shares thoughts ahead of election results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow sat down with 6 News this evening to discuss her thoughts ahead of the election results.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow made history in 2000 when she became the first woman from Michigan elected to the United States Senate.

The 70-year-old from Gladwin previously served on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners and in the state legislature from 1979 to 1990.

She was re-elected to the Senate for a fourth term in 2018. One year prior, Stabenow became Chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee.