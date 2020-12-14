SKUBICK: Michigan’s 16 delegates cast all votes for Biden

A few demonstrators can be seen in front of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing as the Electoral College meets to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state of Michigan is now officially in the win column for President-elect Joe Biden. The state capitol was closed to the public today as 16 Democrats cast their Electoral College votes.

Four years can make a difference.

Back in 2016, Michigan’s governor was a Republican.

And 16 republicans and colleges were all over the Senate floor to vote for president-elect Donald Trump. This was all before social distancing and masks were in anybody’s vocabulary.

And now, four years later, Michigan elected Joe Biden.

“I nominate Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

After the ballots were counted..the outcome Michigan’s democrats had worked so hard to nail down.

“The electors have unanimously cast 16 votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

And moments later, the electors cast 16 votes for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the election is over and despite the turmoil, legal challenges, and disgruntled republicans the people have spoken.

“Michigan has chosen a clear winner and all the other offices on the ballot and it was done farily..the people have spoken,” Gov. Whitmer said.

And like governors do, she did not pass up a chance to promote her own state.

Over the weekend the first shipment of FDA-pproved vaccine was shipped from Portage, Michigan. The vaccine was made by Michigan workers to save the lives of americans everywhere.

While the electoral college awards the win to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris..it is not over.

The results must be certified by the congress and as one democrat put it.

This wont be over until the new president and Vice President take their hands off the bible.