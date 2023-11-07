Check out election results live by clicking here.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Election Day, and while there aren’t any state or national offices on the ballot in Michigan, local communities still have some big choices to make.

Those include deciding the mayor in several Mid-Michigan cities, city council seats, and funding initiatives seeking voter approval for bonds and millages to pay for things like schools, emergency services and infrastructure.

Voters are making those decisions right here in Lansing, as they decide who will make up the members of the next City Council.

Voters are still lining up at the polls which are open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Most of the seats are on this year’s ballot, but the in-person turnout was sparse due to the large number of absentee ballots.

In Lansing as of midday, officials only saw 1% of in-person turnout. However, officials say they’ve issued more than 15,000 absentee ballots and they currently have 11,000 back in their possession.

You have until 8 p.m. to cast your vote. Drop off any absentee ballots if you have them, do not put them in the mail. Visit your City Clerk’s office if you haven’t registered.