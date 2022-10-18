LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – By now you’ve probably heard the name Tudor Dixon.

Dixon is the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan and is facing off against incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Early polls have shown that Whitmer will be a tough candidate to beat, but after a debate last week, the race seems to be tightening up.

In preparation for the election on Nov. 8, 6 News has been running profiles on the candidates in some of the most prominent races in the state, and no race is bigger than the one for governor.

In her profile, Dixon discusses inflation, school safety, and abortion. Dixon says she is a staunch pro-life candidate and opposes Prop. 3, which would enshrine abortion rights for all Michiganders.

To hear about that and a lot more, watch Dixon’s full profile at the top of the page.

Whitmer will also have her own candidate profile on WLNS on Tuesday, Oct. 17.