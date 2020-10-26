Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stop in Flint Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Trump Campaign announced Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally on Wednesday evening, in Flint.

According to the official press release, Pence will first stop in Wisconsin around 3 PM, before a 7 PM rally on the east side of the Mitten State.

The vice president’s visit comes just a day after President Trump plans to hold a rally in Lansing, and in the same week, Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris made a stop in Detroit.

The visit continues to show the priority of Michigan in the upcoming Presidential Election, and that the road to the White House runs through the Great Lakes State.

Those who want more information about the event, can find it here.