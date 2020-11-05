Voters oust incumbent, parties split seats on MSU Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democrat Rema Vassar and Republican Pat O’Keefe have won the nine-person-race for two seats on the Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees this election season.

The lone incumbent on the ballot, Democrat Brian Mosallam, finished third in the race for the two spots.

It was a close race for the top four candidates: O’Keefe led vote-getters with 24.22% of the vote. Vassar got 24.02%.

Mosallam got 23.65% and Republican Tonya Schuitmaker got 23.45%. Six other candidates got 1.26% of the vote or less.

O’Keefe got 2.37 million votes, Vassar got 2.35 million, Mosallam got 2.31 million, Schuitmaker got 2.29 million.

The other incumbent – Democrat Joel Ferguson, decided not to run for re-election.

The other candidates included Libertarian Will Tyler White, U.S. Taxpayers candidates Janet and John Paul Sanger, Green Party candidates Brandon Hu and Robin Lea Laurain and Natural Law candidate Bridgette Abraham Guzman.

Mosallam focused his campaign on his efforts to repair the university following the 2015 Larry Nassar scandal and case that found Nassar guilty of child pornography and seven counts of sexual assault.

Mosallam also called on MSU’s former interim president, John Engler to resign in 2018 after Engler made comments about the USA Gymnasts “enjoying” their time in the “spotlight” in their testimony in the Nassar case. Engler had been a controversial appointment prior to making those comments as well.

Candidate Rema Vassar ran on a platform of tackling challenges due to COVID-19 without raising tuition and fees for students.

Vassar said, “Fiscally it’s a strain when you make a decision to not have students come back to campus, which was actually best for the students, the staff, and their families right, the faculty. That was the safest decision in my opinion.

As a trustee, she said she would focus on building trust and accountability. “How do people feel safe and that they belong on campus again from the faculty to the students. How are we making sure that people feel like they, ya know, have a place and that they’re going to be secure.”

Pat O’Keefe, one of two Republican candidates who ran for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, said he has a number of priorities when it comes to the Spartan community, including:

Prioritizing Michigan Students

Protecting Free Speech

Making College Affordable

Ensuring Students’ Safety

Innovating Learning Technology

Preparing Our Citizen-Students

As the father of a Big Ten scholarship athlete, he said he’s appalled by what he called a lack of oversight by both the administration and the board when it comes to reporting sexual abuse.

He added that he wants to fight for the students.

The trustees of Michigan State University are publicly elected by Michigan voters and have general supervision over the university and its funds. The board consists of eight members elected for staggered eight-year terms. Members serve without compensation.