WATCH: Benson anticipates total voter turnout of more than 5 million

by: WOODTV.com staff

DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more than 2 million people are expected to vote in person Tuesday.

That’s in addition to the more than 2.9 million absentee ballots already submitted as of Monday morning.

More than 3.4 million people have requested to vote absentee, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Benson has urged any remaining absentee voters to drop off their ballots in person to ensure their vote is counted.

For those who go to the polls in person, Benson urged the wearing of masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Due to the increase in absentee voting this year, Benson said she expects elections results in Michigan to be tallied by Friday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

