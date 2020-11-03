WATCH: Election updates from the 6 News Now Digital Studio

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Election Day is here and with it, millions of Michiganders cast their votes, for many races across the state, and of course who will become the next President of the United State.

Polls show a tight race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The big question: will we have a winner by the end of the night? The most probable bet at this point is that we will not.

The polls close at 8 PM here in Michigan, and as soon as results begin to come in, 6 News will be here for you both on-air and online.

Some of the biggest local races we plan to cover, the fight for the U.S. Senate, Michigan Districts 3,4,7,8, several state house races, two state proposals, the Michigan Supreme Court, the State Board of Education, and Sheriff’s races in Eaton, Ingham and Jackson County.

Tonight we’ve got a long list of people we plan to speak with, and you can watch those interviews here on wlns.com.